Top clergyman who is also founder and Presiding Bishop Gospel Light International Church, Rt. Rev. Matthew Addae – Mensah has said no Christian would worship inside a National Cathedral built by an LGBTQ advocate.

This is after MyNewsGh.com reported that Sir David Adjaye, the architect of the National Cathedral had publicity urged Ghana to legalise gay marriage and respect the rights of gays to exists and do what they do.

In the light of the above, the clergy is therefore demanding that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo immediately withdraws Sir David Adjaje, the designer of the National Cathedral.

‘I believe, for Sir David Adjaye throwing his support for the LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana means he has no respect for Christians and the cultural values of Ghana’. The top clergyman was quoted in a report.

“Although God did not reject David’s design, materials, and fundraising effort, however, he prevented him from executing it. David Adjaye was insensitive to the Christian community in Ghana considering our fundraising and donation and efforts to make the president’s dream become a reality” he added.

According to him, there are numerous architects in Ghana who are better and should have been considered instead of the gay advocate, David Adjaye.

“There are equally better architectures in Ghana who can do the project. He should resign. David Adjaye has shown that he has no respect for the Christian community in Ghana. He has clearly demonstrated that there is a difference between knowledge and wisdom."

“Since he cherishes and values such abominable foreign practices then I have the right to say that he is not fit to be granted the honour by the President of the land to handle a holy edifice such as the National Cathedral."

Bishop Addae – Mensah further said, when laying the foundation stone for the commencement of the construction of the Cathedral, the President, Nana Akufo Addo having reverence for God described the occasion as a special day being witnessed as ‘a holy promise being fulfilled to build in honour of God”.

