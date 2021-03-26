29 minutes ago

Finance Minister Designate, Ken Ofori-Atta has affirmed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s assertion that the country will not yield to the rights of LGBTQ as conditionality before it can access financial support from the USA and other western nations.

Developing and emerging countries always come under pressure from certain conditionalities by western nations before they get financial support.

But answering questions on the impact of foregoing such conditionalities will have on the nation’s finances at his vetting on Thursday March 25, 2021, Mr. Ofori-Atta said President Akufo-Addo’s administration has in the past taken tougher decisions that it lost some millions of dollars.

“First of all I’m not clear that it’s been established as a conditionality. But truly for example if you look at the decision the President took with regards to termination to PDS in which US$190 million dollars therefore had to be left on the table I think our sociology and our traditions are the most important enduring legacy that we had”. He revealed

While insisting that the valued of Ghanaians would not be mortgaged for cash, he added“And so we will make decisions to suit our Ghanaian purpose so that we can develop the way we want it”.

Source: mynewsgh