1 hour ago

The Minority in Parliament has served notice that it will only resume full parliamentary duties if the Akufo-Addo-led government halts the persecution of its members.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, the NDC MPs will not back down on their decision to boycott the chamber in solidarity with their colleagues facing criminal charges.

The Minority members on Thursday, July 6, 2023, began a boycott of proceedings to show support for their leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, who are both facing trials for various offences.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News on the back of this, Mr Ablakwa stated that if the persecution stops, they will be willing to engage in discussions and build consensus.

“We are saying that we now have to scale up, we are no longer going to adopt the business-as-usual approach. If they would stop the persecution, if they will stop the witch-hunt, then we can sit down and build consensus,” he said.

Ablakwa also criticized the President’s comments to the effect that Gyakye Quayson is bound for prison and referred to the trial as a kangaroo process and a political witch-hunt.

He suggested that there is an attempt to prosecute political opponents to gain an advantage in a potential by-election and secure a comfortable majority in Parliament.

“…….there is a clear attempt to prosecute political opponents, particularly in the era of hung Parliament so that they can weigh their options in a by-election and see if they can snatch the seat and get a comfortable majority.”

Although the Minority is not pleased with neglecting their parliamentary duties, Ablakwa stated that they feel compelled to do so under the circumstances. He noted that the party’s rank and file, as well as their constituents, are supportive of their decision.

“Since the Minority Leader’s announcement, I can assure you that I was in the constituency over the weekend and I arrived to a rousing welcome…they say that it’s even been too long in coming,” he said.