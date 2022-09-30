2 hours ago

The Upper West Region National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament is threatening to petition the Health Committee of the house to probe the 2021 recruitment of District Health Directors by the Ghana Health Service.

The group alleges that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) sidelined indigenes of the area in its recruitment of District Health Directors.

The group said out of the 71 vacant positions with 116 applicants, no one from the Upper West Region was selected, although the applicant with the highest score in the exams conducted emerged from the region.

Speaking to journalists on the matter, the Secretary of the Upper West Region NDC Caucus in Parliament, Dr. Sebastian Sandaare said the failure of the Ghana Health Service to review the process would lead to dire consequences.

“Considering the risk involved, at least one if not all must be given the chance to represent the people. We are MPs, and we represent the people with a voice in Parliament. If this is not addressed immediately, we will draw the attention of the Health Committee of Parliament to investigate why the Upper West Region was not represented in this appointment process.”

The caucus also said eight of the shortlisted applicants from the region were disqualified because they were accused of lacking the needed knowledge on the management of district health directorates and epidemic outbreaks.

Describing the situation as unfair, Dr. Sebastian N. Sandaare called on the Ghana Health Service to audit the recruitment process to ensure regional balance.

“The Ghana Health Service is reminded of the duty to act fairly and reasonably in the exercise of its administrative authority, as contained in Article 23 of the 1992 constitution.”

“The Ghana Health Service is enjoined to prohibit discrimination and prejudice on grounds of places of origin,” the MP said.

Source: citifmonline