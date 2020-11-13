4 hours ago

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has said it will remember former President Jerry John Rawlings for overseeing the drafting of a constitution that guarantees religious freedoms.

The GPCC in a tribute to the former president prayed for strength and comfort for the family of Mr Rawlings.

The council further said it received the death of the former president with shock and sadness.

In a statement, GPCC noted that Mr Rawlings’ loss is not only to his family but to Ghana as a country.

Mr Rawlings died on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Below is the full statement of condolence from the GPCC:

PRESS STATEMENT



MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE TO THE RAWLINGS FAMILY

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) received with shock and sadness the news of the sudden demise of our former President and First President of the Fourth Republic H.E. Jerry John Rawlings early on Thursday November 12, 2020.

On behalf of the National Executive Council of GPCC, we convey our deepest condolences to the former First Lady Mrs Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, the children, family and the National Democratic Congress in this most difficult time.

This loss is not only to the Rawlings family but to Ghana as a country and it is our prayer that the Lord will strengthen and comfort the bereaved family in this most difficult time.

The Council will forever remember his immense contributions to the state of Ghana, especially the solid foundation he laid for this enduring Fourth Republican constitutional democracy that has surpassed all other constitutions since independence.

We at GPCC would particularly remember him for overseeing the drafting of a constitution that guaranteed religious freedoms as a fundamental human right.

The family, Party and indeed Ghana has lost a great statesman. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Issued on behalf of the GPCC National Executive Council (NEC) by:

Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah

(General Secretary)