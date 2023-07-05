1 hour ago

Vincent Odotei Sowah, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has announced that the club has identified the reasons behind their disappointing performance in the previous Ghana Premier League season.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, the politician and football administrator stated that the club will soon disclose these reasons to the public and their supporters.

Recognizing the need to address the club's struggles, Odotei Sowah emphasized the importance of understanding the exact factors that led to their near-relegation last season. He assured fans that the club has identified the underlying issues and will share them in due course.

"If things are not going well, we should analyze the exact reason why we were nearly relegated this season. We have discovered what the reason is, and very soon, we will inform you," said Vincent Odotei Sowah.

During the previous season, Hearts of Oak underwent two managerial changes as they faced difficulties competing in both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup. Unfortunately, the club concluded the season without clinching any silverware.

Currently, Hearts of Oak is diligently working to establish measures and strategies that will contribute to a successful campaign in the upcoming 2023/24 season.