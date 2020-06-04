3 hours ago

Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah says the government will settle salary arrears of former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah.

The former Black Stars gaffer is owed salary arrears of five months and bonuses for two matches amounting to a total of $185,000.

Kwasi Appiah has since leaving his post in December 2019 supposedly written several letters to the Ghana Footballa Association but to no avail.

The former Ghana coach has even threatened to drag the GFA to FIFA to recover monies owed him.

At Wednesday's press briefing in Accra,the Sports Minister urged the former coach to be patient as they will settle his arrears citing that former Ghana coach Avram Grant also had salary arrears when leaving Ghana but it was eventually settled.

''It will be wrong to state that we don't want to pay him because we have supported him right from the start of his contract,'' Asiamah said a press conference.

''We paid all his two-year salaries and bonuses before the extension of his contract and that is how come we owe him.

''I can assure you that we will pay him his due for all the good work he had done for our dear nation.''