3 hours ago

Importers, exporters and freight forwarders have not been happy with the UNI-PASS system

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kojo Damoah, has called on importers, exporters and freight forwarders to exercise restraint, as they work to address emerging challenges with the new Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) at the ports.

His caution comes on the back of hurdles encountered at the Tema ports when UNI-PASS took over port operations on Monday.

The aggrieved group of importers, exporters and freight forwarders have since called on the government to extend the transition period for GCNET and West Blue Port Management System by three months to allow for more training before the new system takes over to allow them to run their activities smoothly.

Addressing the group, Colonel Kojo Damoah appealed for calm.

“What we need of you is to remain calm and let us know the nature and type of challenge you have and then we will channel you to the right persons to help you out.”

He asked the group to repose confidence in his outfit to work and deliver in the best interest of both parties.

“Have confidence in us. Know that it is for your sake and your interest that we are here,” he added.

UNI-PASS is a total customs administration solution, customisable to fit any environment by integrating the know-how and experience accumulated throughout the history of its development.

Based on international standards, the UNI-PASS system is divided into 3 major components: Business processing (Procedural business modules and Non-procedural business modules); Support to the business processing components; and Infrastructure.

The system is flexible to support implementation by modules through connection with existing legacy systems, or a full solution implementation of required modules selected by the interested country.