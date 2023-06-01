3 hours ago

The Ministry of Works and Housing has stressed that the government is working assiduously to bridge the housing shortage in the country and to provide quality accommodation for public sector workers.

The Ministry says the government is set to commence two main projects under the revised affordable housing scheme in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions soon to achieve this goal.

Speaking at an event to commission some housing units in Accra, Sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye said the government is committed to solving the housing shortage confronting the country.

“We have two main projects that are coming up under this revised affordable housing scheme in two areas of the country. One in Pokuase and the other in Densua in the Ashanti Region, which the president will be cutting sod soon after having gone through all the requirements. With that, we are hopeful that many Ghanaians, especially those in the public service, such as nurses, teachers, police officers, etc., will find decent accommodation for themselves and their families.”

Previous governments have made attempts at providing affordable housing facilities for Ghanaians, particularly public sector workers, the most recent being the Saglemi Housing Project situated at Prampram in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

Processes for the construction of the project began in 2012 by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, and the facility was meant to be a 5,000-residential unit facility to ease the accommodation shortage in the country.

It sits on a 300-acre land with one to three-bedroom flats for low-income earners.

Phase One of the US$200 million project saw the construction of 180 blocks comprising over 1,500 flats, but construction soon halted after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power over an alleged overpricing of the contract sum.

Source: citifmonline