3 hours ago

The police have issued a stern warning to the robbers behind the killing of an officer at Ablekuma on Thursday, June 22.

In front of a bullion van on security duties, the officer was shot multiple times at close range, 3news gathered.

The sad incident followed an attempted robbery at the Star Oil Filling Station at Ablekuma Fan Milk, a suburb of Accra.

Four in number, the robbers are said to have followed the bullion van, which went to refill at the fuel station, where the shootout occurred.

“The police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra and shot the police escort who has unfortunately passed on,” a statement from the police said.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general.

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.”