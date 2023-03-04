1 hour ago

Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has assured supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak that the club will on Sunday defeat fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in the league game which also doubles as the President's Cup match.

The phobians will play against Asante Kotoko in their Premier League game which will also double as the President's Cup match with the winner going home with a trophy.

Hearts have lost back-to-back games in the league against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics and have also crashed out of the MTN FA Cup a competition they have won consecutively the last two seasons.

They have now dropped to 6th on the league log with 28 points and the supporters have been agitated calling for the head of their Serbian head coach.

Speaking in an interview, club Spokesperson Opare Addo has assured the supporters that they will beat Kotoko on Sunday and they should remain calm.

"Hearts of oak will bring happiness to the fans God willing on Sunday,” he told Accra-based Original FM in an interview.

“We will surely win the three points and win the President's cup as well. The playing body are calm and very ready to face Kotoko on Sunday and surely Hearts of oak will win.”

The second Super-Clash of the 2022/23 football season is scheduled for 1500GMT this Sunday.