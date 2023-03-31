2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga says the Minority opposes the new revenue bills currently before Parliament.

He said the Minority will vote against the bill when the time comes.

Mr. Ayariga indicated that, unlike the approval of the ministerial nominees where a secret vote was used, a headcount will be conducted to determine whether the new tax bills should be accepted or not and that will help in the rejection of the bills.

Making the declaration on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Ayariga disclosed that “it is going to be a voice vote where if you are not satisfied, we call for a division and then there will be a headcount and the matter will be determined, and I am very confident that all our members will be in the House and vote in line with our position to vote against the bill.”

“You will stand and be counted and everybody including your constituents will be watching and so if you don’t go with your constituents, they will see and measure you accordingly,” he further explained.

Mr. Ayariga stressed that the Minority would have been considerate if the government was making efforts at cutting down on its expenditure but so long as it is “only interested in asking Ghanaians to pay more taxes and not cutting down on the consumption of the taxes,” it will not allow such burden on Ghanaians.

Government is under pressure to have three new revenue bills passed by Parliament as it seeks to rake in GH¢4 billion per year to shore up revenue to fix the ailing economy and secure a Board approval for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The bills which include the Excise Tax Stamp and Excise Duty amendment bills, Income Tax amendment bill and Growth and Sustainability levy bill are already being rejected by some business groups.

Source: citifmonline