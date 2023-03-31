1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak forward Linda Mtange is optimistic that his side can clinch the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.

The rainbow club has struggled at times this season as they have used three different coaches thus far in the season with a cocktail of results.

According to the Congolese, the team will strive hard to win the league title which he believes is within their reach.

The Congolese forward scored his first goal and winner for Hearts of Oak on Wednesday in their game against high-flying Accra Lions.

“Everything is possible, we're going to work hard in our subsequent games to record victories. We will be champions,” Mtange told StarTimes TV after the game

Hearts of Oak currently occupies the four spot on the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League table with 38 points, just three points adrift of the league leaders Aduana Stars after twenty-four matches.

The capital-based club has since 2020 season ended each campaign with a trophy.