Popular female vocalist, eShun together with Rufftown Record’s music diva Wendy Shay, have been installed as Queen Mothers of Gomoa Afransi, a town in the Central Region.
The ceremony took place earlier today during the annual Akwambo festival of the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Afransi Traditional Area.
„Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi Queen Ewurabena Ofosuhemaa Shay 1 (Queen Shay 1 ) 👑 Im greatly honored 🙌🏾 #QueenShay #ShayGang #Queenship
