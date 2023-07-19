3 hours ago

Celebrated Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay is set to release the official music video for her hit single “Habibi” on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The video, which was directed by Andy Madjitey and filmed in Dubai, will captivate audiences with its stunning visuals and Wendy Shay’s charismatic performance.

“Habibi” is one of the standout tracks from Shay’s record-breaking Enigma EP, and it has already become a fan favourite both in Ghana and beyond.

With its infectious melodies and her sultry vocals, the song is definitely going to be a hit with viewers of the music video.

Madjitey, who is known for his artistic vision and innovative approach to storytelling, has captured the essence of the song in the music video.

The video transports viewers on a mesmerizing journey through captivating scenes and breathtaking landscapes of Dubai. The combination of Shay’s magnetic presence and Madjitey’s directorial genius is expected to create an unforgettable visual experience.

The music video is no doubt going to be a must-watch for fans of Wendy Shay and anyone who enjoys great music and stunning visuals.

The release of the “Habibi” music video marks another milestone in Shay’s career and solidifies her status as an exceptional talent in the music industry.

With her unique blend of Afrobeat, Highlife, and Dancehall, Shay continues to push the boundaries of contemporary Ghanaian music.

Watch the trailer below

