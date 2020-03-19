1 hour ago

She has released songs with suggestive lyrics, delivered erotic performances and has possibly caused many to sin with her risqué dresses; but Wendy Shay, according to Rev. Dr. Abbeam Amponsah Danso, will soon ditch the secular life, prophesy and win souls for Christ.

The general overseer of God’s Solution Center who doubles as Chancellor of Abbeam Institute of Technology made this disclosure during an interview on Hitz FM’s ‘This Is Gospel’, Sunday.

“Wendy is a prophet. A day will come, that young lady will prophesy and preach the good news. A day is coming…” he told host Franky5.

Rev. Danso Abbeam was making a submission on the show about reports he gathered some secular musicians in his house for ministration.

A video clip which was shared online recently captured Lyxn Entertainment act KiDi leading the showbiz personalities including Eno Barony, Wendy Shay, Bullet of RuffTown Records, Bismark the Joke and Krymi to the throne of grace as he performed spirit-filled worship songs with the band.

“My prayer is that God will use me to show much love,” said the pastor. “I didn’t take these people to church but I will take them all the time. They came into my house…I saw Eno crying and pouring everything out; you could see Wendy Shay shaking…”

Wendy Shay hit the limelight in 2018 after she released her debut ‘Uber Driver’. Produced by MOG Beatz, the song stoked conversation as it was punctuated with pun. Although Bullet who wrote the song argued that the record was a road safety campaign piece, some music enthusiasts suggested the song rather echoed how men cannot live without sex.

She followed it up with ‘Bedroom Commando’, ‘Astalavista’, ‘Masakra’, ‘Psalm 35’, ‘The Boy Is Mine’, ‘Kut It’, ‘Stevie Wonder’ among others.

In 2018, Wendy Shay won Best New Artiste of the Year at Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards and New Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards SA.

She won Breakthrough Act of the Year at 3Music Awards in 2019, Discovery of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Ghanaweb