2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Records and Manager of Wendy Shay, Ricky Nana Agyeman has recounted how the 'Bedroom Commando' hitmaker gave him renewed hope to continue nurturing talents in Ghana’s entertainment industry when Ebony Reigns died.

Known in showbiz circles as Bullet, the Rufftown CEO made this revelation in commemoration of the 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year winner’s second-year anniversary in the Ghanaian music industry.

“Recounting the painful experience of his former artiste’s death, he wrote on his Instagram page: Two years ago, I was in Sweden when I heard about the demise of Ebony Reigns. I went through pain, shock, confusion and depression. In my mind, I thought that was the end of my contribution to the entertainment industry in Ghana. I wanted to find a job in Sweden and not return to Ghana after the funeral.”

He, however, added: “The only thing that motivated me to stay in the music industry was one lady who was ready to quit nursing in Germany and relocate to do music in Ghana if only I will manage her.”

Bullet admitted that ”Wendy shay's project was a make or break” for him and the Rufftown Records label as a whole.

The former member of the defunct Ruff n Smooth music group expressed gratitude to Wendy Shay for giving him another chance to impact the entertainment industry when he had almost given up, and being a huge success that has opened more doors to other artistes on the record label”.

