2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh is attracting interest from Bundesliga II leaders Werder Bremen ahead of the summer transfer window.

The FC St. Pauli midfielder has been a delight to watch this season for his side as he is pushing their promotion charge as they currently sit third.

According German publication 90min.de, Werder Bremen will make a move for the Ghanaian attacking midfielder if his side St. Pauli fails to gain promotion to the elite division.

Werder Bremen who are currently top of the pile will be hoping to secure qualification to the Bundesliga which can sweeten any deal for Daniel Kofi Kyereh if his side fails to qualify.

The Ghanaian is contracted to the Millerntor till the summer of 2023 and has been a revelation this season.

He has ten goals and 11 assists in 25 matches for his side this season.