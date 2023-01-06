4 hours ago

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor says the government and the Military High Command are reviewing strategies in the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

The Minister says it was important to adopt new strategies considering the revolving nature of the fight, adding that the Military Command will roll them out to the public when it deems fit.

He said the nitty-gritty of the new strategies has been left in the hands of the Military High Command, assuring that the momentum will surely be sustained.

Speaking with Citi News on the sidelines of a meeting with the Chief of Defense Staff and the Military High Command, Mr. Jinapor disclosed that, “we have reviewed our strategy, and I believe that the Military High Command will roll them out to the public as and when they deem it fit.”

“We are going to keep up with it and going to sustain the momentum, that I can assure you, the nitty-gritty of it, I will leave it out to the Military High Command”.

Source: citifmonline