1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) newly-elected Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency, Ernest Yaw Anim, says the government is committed to completing ongoing road projects in the constituency.

At the end of the by-election on May 23, 2023, Mr. Anim received 15,264 votes, defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, and two Independent Candidates, both named Kwaku Duah.

Kwasi Amankwaa from the NDC garnered 3,723 votes, while one of the Kwaku Duah candidates had 2,478 votes, and the other Kwaku Duah managed only 62 votes.

Speaking after his victory in the by-election on Tuesday, May 23, Ernest Anim assured that the government will not renege on its promise to fix all roads within the Kumawu enclave.

He also mentioned that more infrastructural development will soon take place to address the challenges faced by his constituents.

“Already this was our seat, and we have been able to retain it. Now NPP we have cushioned ourselves, we are in a better position now than the opposition party [NDC], to implement the policies President Akufo-Addo wants the party to implement in parliament”.

He stressed, “I have said countless times that this project was already in the pipeline. The late MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, had met the council of local churches back on January 22, 2023, and he had promised that the roads were going to start by the end of April 2023. Fortunately for us, the contractor came on site on April 15, 2023, and construction started. I have promised the people of Kumawu that the contractor is going to be with us for the next 14 months. He’s going to make sure that every road that is in the pipeline, from Effiduase all the way to Wuraso is constructed. He’s going to work on the Kumawu town roads which include Abotanso, Pepease and all the surrounding towns within Kumawu”.

Ernest Anim clarified that the construction was not aimed at winning the seat.

“For us, we know what we have said, and we are going to deliver. This is not a lie, this is not to win the seat, this is something that the party was committed to and the government was committed to doing. We have told you that, for NPP, we do what we say. The machines are going to be on the roads for the next 14 months and the people of Ghana will see the good things NPP will deliver to Kumawu,” the MP-elect said.

The MP-elect also highlighted that the government has plans for projects in the agriculture and education sectors, and they will work towards addressing the issue of unemployment in the constituency.

Ernest Anim reassured the people of Kumawu that progress will be visible going forward, and that the NPP is dedicated to delivering on its promises.

He denied allegations of vote-buying and the government’s involvement in infrastructural development to influence voters.

The Kumawu constituency has recently witnessed significant development, including the paving of untarred roads and the construction of new roads.

The by-election followed the demise of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) MP, Philip Basoah who passed away in March.

Source: citifmonline