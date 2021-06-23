2 hours ago

The government has initiated well-thought out interventions to create opportunities for and restore hope in the teeming youth of the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated.

The initiatives include skills development and the expansion of vocational and technical training facilities across the country.

"Plans by the government to develop the country are well-thought out; we are going to create more jobs for young people as we expand technical and vocational school infrastructure to respond to the demand for skills.

“The plan for the health sector is also on course. Before I leave office, every district will have a hospital under the Agenda 111 initiative," he added.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohogu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, as part of his two-day visit to the North East Region.

Government agenda

President Akufo-Addo said the main focus of the government in his second term would be on skills development and infrastructural expansion to improve on the well-being of the people.

He said the government was on course to deliver on its promises to the people and, therefore, urged all to take advantage of the many interventions to better themselves.

Concerning the area, which is one of the six newly created regions, the President said: "The pace of development of the region is in the right direction, but we still need to do more and efforts are being made to get more resources to develop this area".

"Every district is going to get its share of government institutions, which is part of the decentralisation process, and so far it is on course; no district will be left out," he added.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the chiefs and the people of the area for renewing his mandate in the 2020 general election.

He, however, expressed disappointment over the results from the region, saying: "When you look at the seats we lost, the candidates were very important persons in my government and so I was very disappointed ".

While commending the Nayiri for his effort in the resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, the President appealed to him to support the regional security councils in the North East and the Savannah regions to find amicable solutions to boundary disputes between some communities in the two regions.

There has been some misunderstanding between residents of the North Gonja district and those of the West Mamprusi municipality over a land boundary located close to Daboya in North Gonja in the Savannah Region, which led to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties.

Commendation

The Nayiri lauded the President for initiating various interventions which, he said, were "making life meaningful for the people".

"The impact of the government is being felt by people in the country, particularly in this region. We can talk of water projects and asphalting of some major roads in this area," he said.

According to the Nayiri, the region was endowed with natural resources, such as limestone, and, therefore, appealed to the President to consider establishing a cement factory in the area under the One-district One-factory (1D1F) programme.

As part of the tour, the President inspected work on the North East Regional Coordinating Council building and watermelon and rice processing factories.

President Akufo-Addo was also expected to continue his tour with a visit to the Mamprugu Moaduri district, where he would pay a courtesy call on the Chief of Yagaba, after which he would inspect work on the regional agric office.

