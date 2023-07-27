1 hour ago

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah says government is keenly perusing the case involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dappah.

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah says though the Special Prosecutor has already begun investigations into the matter, the AG’s department is studying the docket and will give its advice in due time.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View programme on Wednesday night, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah says they have everything to make a pronouncement on the matter.

“I can assure you that we are working honestly and within the shortest possible time, we will come out with an opinion on the matter so that the police can carry on with what they are supposed to do and fortunately, we have the original docket, and we have all the statements taken from the people that were interrogated on the matter, and so we will examine everything and come out with a statement on it.”

Cecilia Dapaah resigned from her position after it emerged on Friday, July 21 that two of her house caretakers were facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at the former minister’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.

The two caretakers, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.

Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

Source: citifmonline