5 hours ago

The Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has expressed his gratitude for the endorsement of his movement's slogan by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Alban Bagbin, during his closing remarks at the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, made the point that even though Ghana is currently in a bad place, it would rise again.

"I want to thank all of you for your cooperation and to emphasize that Ghana is out; actually, we are down but not out, and Ghana will rise again," the Speaker of Parliament said.

Alan Kyerematen, in a post shared on X moments after, took Speaker Bagbin's remarks to be an endorsement of his movement's slogan, "Ghana will rise again."

He indicated that he is extremely honoured by the Speaker of Parliament's endorsement of his movement's slogan.

The Movement for Change leader also added that Bagbin's endorsement is a testament to his movement's determination to bring the needed development to Ghana.

"As the leader and founder of the Movement for Change, I am deeply honoured and humbled by the endorsement of our slogan, 'Ghana will rise again,' by the esteemed Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. Bagbin, in Parliament today.

"His recognition of our movement's core campaign mantra is a testament to the unity and hope it embodies for our nation. This endorsement reaffirms our commitment to bringing about positive transformation and prosperity for all Ghanaians," he wrote.

Alan added, "Together, with the support and unwavering dedication of the Ghanaian people, we will indeed rise again and fulfil our nation's immense potential."

View Alan's post, plus a video of Speaker Bagbin's remarks below:

Source: Ghanaweb