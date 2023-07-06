1 hour ago

Rochdale Football Club's head coach, Jimmy McNulty, is thrilled about the successful acquisition of Kwaku Oduroh on loan.

The talented player, who began his football journey at Manchester City Academy at the age of nine, brings a wealth of experience to the team.

Oduroh boasts an impressive track record, having achieved success by winning both the Under-18 Premier League and Premier League 2 titles with the European Champions. Last summer, he made a move to Derby County, signing a two-year contract.

During the previous season, the 20-year-old showcased his abilities by making six appearances for Derby County's First squad and establishing himself as a regular in their Under-21 team.

Expressing his satisfaction with the new signing, coach McNulty stated, "We are delighted to have secured Kwaku's services for the upcoming season. He is a full-back with tremendous energy and durability, and his background in Manchester City's Academy speaks volumes about his pedigree. He possesses tactical flexibility and exhibits excellent game intelligence."

McNulty also emphasized Oduroh's cultural fit within the team, remarking, "Kwaku's character and professionalism align perfectly with the profile we are seeking.

Not only does he enhance our options and competition in the full-back position, but his versatility to play in various roles if necessary will prove invaluable throughout the season."

Rochdale Football Club welcomes Kwaku Oduroh with open arms, anticipating the positive impact he will have on the team's performance in the upcoming season.