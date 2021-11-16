2 hours ago

The families of the nine students of St. Charles Junior High School who drowned in the River Oti at Saboba in the Northern Region, have made their intention clear not to take the Headmaster on for the death of their wards.

According to the families, although they are heavily pained, they believe holding grudges against the Headmaster, Emmanuel Jashain will not in any way ease their pain.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi Fm, Monday, November 15, 2021, Spokesperson of the families, Jesse Nyimakan said the families are thus not interested in pursuing the case although the state has by itself pressed criminal charges against him.

“We were hit by this news on Friday. It was a big blow to us. We were thrown into a state of confusion. We haven’t had it easy at all these past days. But then it has happened already..”

“We believe that even if the teacher hadn’t sent them to his farm, they would have been called by God on that day either way. Perhaps that was the day they had to go. In fact, the family is demoralised but what do we do, the headmaster is one of us.”

“We have been with him for a while now and he hasn’t exhibited any untoward behaviour. We believe it is not his doing that this happened. The family has come together and decided to let it go, though we are deeply hurt. I lost my son too. He was about 18 years. But the harm has already been done. Even if the case is dragged, we are unwilling to collaborate with the court,” he added.

The nine students met their unfortunate death when returning from the headmaster's farm where he had allegedly sent them to work last week Friday. 31 in number, 22 were able to swim their way to life after the canoe they were traveling in capsized, leaving nine of them dead.

It is against the Ghana Education Service code of ethics for headteachers or teachers to use students for their personal assignments.

The accused has since been charged with manslaughter, that is ‘a crime of killing a human being without malice, aforethought or in circumstances not amounting to murder.’

At a Tamale District Court where the case was called on Monday, November 15, 2021, the defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant his client bail, arguing that the accused voluntarily submitted himself to the police hence had no intention to jump bail should he be granted.