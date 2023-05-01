5 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government is working tirelessly to deal with the current economic mess.

Addressing workers during this year’s May Day celebration in Bolgatanga, the President said his government is assiduously engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure board approval for Ghana’s $3 billion bailout request to bring relief to Ghanaians.

“We continue to work tirelessly to complete all prior actions required to present Ghana’s request to the IMF’s integrity board for approval. We have also made substantial progress on the debt exchange programme as well as our engagements with bilateral creditors to secure the financing required for the IMF programme,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The government is seeking $3 billion in support from the IMF to address the country’s economic challenges.

President Akufo-Addo also assured that his government will thrive to find lasting peace to the protracted Bawku ethnic conflict before the end of his tenure.

According to him, finding lasting peace in the Bawku conflict remains his highest priority as president.

Meanwhile, the Trades Union Congress has suggested to the government to convert the National Cathedral project into a national hospital.

Addressing the 2023 May Day parade in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah said converting the project into a hospital will serve Ghanaians better than a cathedral.

“The president has always said he wants to create another Notre Dame in Ghana, so we can attract a lot of visitors, but we disagree. In fact, comrades, it will be better to convert the project into a national hospital,” Dr Yaw Baah said adding “Mr. President you can also reduce the size of your government. Ghana has too many ministers and deputy ministers.”

Source: citifmonline