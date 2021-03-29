1 hour ago

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has indicated that the country may in the coming days experience intermittent power outages for which a schedule will soon be drawn and made public.

The power transmission company says the expected outages are to enable various maintenance and repair works to be carried out within the power transmission and distribution chain across the country.

Corporate Communications Manager for GRIDCo, Ebenezer Amankwah who confirmed this to Citi News said the outages are based on requests from many contractors expected to carry out the maintenance works on power stations, bulk supply points among others.

He added that the period of the intermittent outages varies based on the request of each contractor.

“There are a plethora of projects ongoing currently to resolve inherent challenges in the distribution and transmission aspects of the power production value chain. The transmission lines, sub-stations, bulk supply points etc. These projects are scattered across the country; we have some in Accra, some in Kumasi among others,” he said.

Mr. Amankwah said GRIDCo is engaging ECG to decide on how best to go about the outages in order not to severely impact Ghanaians.

“The contractors are asking for some outages within some specific periods so that they can complete projects by the first quarter of this year’s deadline…We have to discuss with ECG on the requests that are coming up to look at how we can balance the load so that we can minimize as much as possible the impact it will have directly on customers while making sure that they can keep to their schedule,” he added.

He further revealed that the intermittent power outages will mainly be between April and June 2021 adding that while some areas may experience the outages intermittently within four days, it may be longer in other areas based on the magnitude of work being done on the related power supply line.

Source: citifmonline