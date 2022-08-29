2 hours ago

Former National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has rebuffed claims that the Ghanaian economy has collapsed.

According to him, even though the country is going through a lot of hardship, its economy has not been crushed as some are suggesting.

In a tweet shared on August 28, 2022, Anyidoho added that the government is functioning and can pay public servants' salaries, and there is no serious shortage of essentials in the country, including fuel.

“Ghana is facing challenges, but at least we have a stable power supply, we have not run out of petrol/gas, salaries are being paid, we have NOT crushed! Let's accept the negatives and embrace the positives. Ghana shall not die,” part of the tweet read.

Anyidoho's comments follow heavy criticism of the government for failing to alleviate the current hardship in the country.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, particularly, come under heavy criticism for failing to address the country during these hard times, but he is going round the country campaigning for the next election.

All the macroeconomic indicators seem to be pointing in the wrong direction, with inflation rising to unprecedented levels (currently hovering above 30 percent) and the depreciation by more than 40 percent between January 2022 and February 2022.

As a result, the prices of food, transport and oil products have particularly become issues of grave concern to many Ghanaians.