Interim head coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo says that Ghana has all the qualities to defeat fierce rivals Nigeria and qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Black Stars midfielder admits that playing against Nigeria will be a difficult task as everyone would have to be at his best to secure qualification.

Speaking on Monday morning during a presser organized by the GFA, the Dortmund assistant coach says that Ghana believes in its strategies for the game.

“We are only a few days away from playing our crucial match against rivals Nigeria. We all expect Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but that won’t be easy as we need to do our best to make it to this tournament. The players, the technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task, we want to make ourselves and nation proud by qualifying for the tournament.

“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, our strategies and the unflinching support of all Ghanaians as we go into these two matches. We are Ghana and we have what it takes to come out victorious,” Addo said.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.