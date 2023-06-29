2 hours ago

Ghana U23 national team forward Ernest Nuamah has emphasized the significance of securing a victory in their last group match against Guinea in order to secure a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following a heavy 5-1 defeat to Morocco, the Ghanaian team finds themselves in a challenging position in the tournament.

Reflecting on the match against Morocco, Nuamah expressed disappointment in the team's significant loss, despite going into the game with a well-prepared game plan.

“I have nothing to say. It’s football, it happens. I think we came with our game plan but it went their way,” the Nordsjaelland attacker said.

“Our next game is very important. We know that if we don’t win then we don’t qualify. So we are really coming in for it.”

He acknowledged that in football, such results can occur, but the outcome did not align with their intentions.

With three points secured from their first group game against Congo, Nuamah remains optimistic about Ghana's chances of progressing from the group stage.

He stressed the importance of the upcoming match against Guinea, stating that a win is crucial for their qualification to the next stage of the tournament.

The team is fully aware of the stakes and is determined to give their best effort in order to secure the desired result.

Ghana will need to beat Guinea on Friday to guarantee qualification to the next stage.