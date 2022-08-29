11 minutes ago

Coach of the Black Galaxies Annor is very optimistic that he will help Ghana secure the only ticket against Nigeria in the final CHAN qualifier second leg clash.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana defeated their Nigerian counterparts 2-0 in the first leg of the final round of the CHAN qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.

There was nothing to separate both sides in the first half on a soggy Cape Coast Stadium pitch with very little to separate both sides.

Super Eagles B stood firm and matched Ghana in all aspects of the game as both sides failed to break the back of the net.

"It would not be possible because I have not seen any threat in their attack," he said after the game.

"In fact, since I have seen the way they play, we will also strategize for it and when we get to Nigeria it will be a different strategy that we will use to approach the game.

"We are not coming back such that we will not be able to qualify, we are going to Nigeria and for sure we will qualify for CHAN next year," he was optimistic.

After recess, Ghana broke the deadlock after a goal-bound shot from Razak Kasim struck the hand of a Nigerian defender.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh stepped up and sent the Nigerian goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-0 Ghana.

The Black Galaxies added the second goal in the 86th minute after a move involving Dennis Korsah, Suraj Seidu and David Abangna Sandan resulted in Suraj Seidu finishing the move after an initial save by goalkeeper Adewale in post for Nigeria.

Ghana will next week Saturday 3rd September play at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja next week with the winner heading to Algeria next year.