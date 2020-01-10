2 hours ago

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation (GFD) says it is happy with government’s decision to include more persons with disabilities in governance.

President of the Organisation, Mawunyor Yakor-Dagbah, in a statement, applauded government for the directive to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to reserve 30 percent of appointments to persons with disabilities.

“We have conveyed this pleasant news to our members and branches across the country and urged them to get in touch with their MMDAs to actualise this provision and opportunity,” she said.

Government on December 24, 2019, issued a directive through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for the appointment of at least one Person with Disability to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure that a good number of such persons partake in governance.

“We are also pleased with the directive to district authorities to consult the branches of the Federation to “ensure appointees have adequate knowledge and skills to effectively represent the voice of Persons with disabilities in their respective districts.”

They, however, urged government to ensure all MMDAs “comply strictly with this directive contained in the spirit of equity, social inclusion, and with the principle of ‘leaving No One Behind’.”

“We are hopeful that the directive/guidelines will enable us to deepen knowledge and acceptability of disability and Persons with Disabilities and contribute to the development of Disability Inclusive policies and programmes,” they added.

Read full statement below:

