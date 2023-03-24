2 hours ago

Ghana Black Meteors will face Algeria tonight in the first leg of the 2023 CAF U23 Championship qualifiers.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who is part of the team is confident that they can return to Ghana with some positive results.

Speaking to Citi Sports in an interview, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh disclosed that the Black Meteors have prepared very well for the game.

“From what I have seen at training and then what is going on in camp I think we can do it. But you know football is an unexpected game. From what I have seen everything is going well.

“We are hoping for the best. We are motivated for this game,” Daniel Afriyie Barnieh stressed.

Ghana is hoping to qualify for the continental championship which will be the elimination for Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Black Meteors have failed to qualify for the Olympics games since last playing at the Athens 2004 games in Greece.

Ghana's game against Algeria will be played in Annaba - Algeria at 9 pm local Ghana time.