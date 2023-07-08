1 hour ago

Kelvin Osei Assibey, the captain of Techiman Eleven Wonders, has confirmed ongoing discussions with Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak as both clubs vie to secure his services for the upcoming season.

Assibey showcased an impressive performance in the Division One, exhibiting his skills with two goals and seven assists in 25 games. His outstanding contribution earned him the accolade of six Man of the Match awards at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old played a vital role for Eleven Wonders, who came close to securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League in the recently concluded season. Unfortunately, the Techiman-based club fell short in their quest for promotion after a defeat to Bofoakwa Tano in the play-off.

Assibey's exceptional displays have made him one of the most sought-after players in the Ghanaian transfer market, attracting interest from Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak.

"I have a management team, and at the same time, I'm not a free player. I'm still under contract at Eleven Wonders. My management engaged Hearts of Oak, so I had to undergo medical examinations. Currently, my management is in negotiations with both Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak," Assibey confirmed.

Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders has refuted reports linking the defender to Hearts of Oak, suggesting that the rumors are unfounded.

The transfer saga surrounding Kelvin Osei Assibey has captured the attention of football enthusiasts, with Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak in contention for his signature. As negotiations continue, the outcome will determine the destination of the talented player for the upcoming season.