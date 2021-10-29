55 minutes ago

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Mr. Charles Amofa says his outfit is not aware of any directive that persons who have not taken their COVID-19 jab will not be allowed entry into stadiums as the Ghana Premier League begins.

Reports have been rife that the Ghana Football Association have outlined measures to curb the spread of the viral disease and it stipulates that persons who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the stadium to watch football or any other activity.

According to the PRO they take directives from the Government's COVID 19 Task Force Team and not the Ghana Football Association and even no such discussions have been held between themselves and the GFA.

Speaking in an interview with Takoradi based Kyzz FM, he also denied that his outfit is about to roll out the sale of Electronic tickets for match days.

"The GFA have not been in consultation with us about these measures."

"We take instructions from the COVID 19 Task Force Team with regards to COVID 19 preventive measures."

"What we have on our table now from the COVID 19 TASK FORCE TEAM is the approval of 25% fans to be allowed entry into the Stadium during league matches."

"If the GFA wants to implement the 'No Vaccination, No ENTRY' and E- Ticketing policy then they should come to us for consultations first." he concluded.