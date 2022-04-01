29 minutes ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed reports that it is recruiting currently.

The GAF in a statement issued on Friday April 1 said no such exercise is going on currently.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to draw the attention of the general public that it is not currently engaging in any recruitment and enlistment exercise.

Public Notice on enlistment and recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/FauEEMlKHN

— Ghana Armed Forces (@GhArmedForces) March 31, 2022

” Any such exercise would have been advertised in the national dailies when due,” GAF said in a tweet.