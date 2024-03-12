1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health has denied reports that it is recruiting general nurses for posting to the various hospitals.

A statement issued by the Ministry said “We wish to state categorically that the Ministry did not make the public announcement in reference and should, therefore, be ignored.”

“The general public is entreated to take note that the Ministry does not charge any fees for the recruitment and posting of health workers,” it added.

The Ministry advised prospective applicants to desist from making any payments to Individuals or groups in this regard.

“By this press release. we wish to inform the general public that the Ministry has made significant progress in the process of recruiting more general nurses and other health workers into the health sector,” the statement concluded.