50 minutes ago

Ga Mantse Nii Teiko Tsuru II is angry about how GaDangmes are disrespected on their own land.

“GaDangme is sad. Sad because of a lot of things that are being done against us", he told visiting flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party Alan Kyerematen on Monday, 13 March 2023, adding: "That is why I am speaking in English today and I want you to hear we are sad!"

“We are sad about the way we are being treated in the capital", the chiesmf stressed, explaining: "People just get up, go to a place like Agbogbloshie and start building. Why?"

"Without even consulting a traditional authority,” he complained.

The Ga mantse said his people are election kingmakers who cannot be toyed with.

“We will decide this election in 2024 because Accra is the pivot of the election."

"Accra is Ghana and Ghana is Accra, don’t take us for granted,” he noted.

He urged Mr Kyerematen to “build a social contract with the GaDangne people and you will see the light."

"Reiterating the number of people you [Mr Kyerematen] have mentioned of Ga descent, Obetsebi-Lamptey, Ako Adjei and all, are great men who stood and fought for this party."

"If you win your bid, which we pray you do, don’t forget the toil of these great leaders whose will, thought and process made this party what it is today,” he told Mr Kyerematen.

“Remember that the Ga’s have laid down their lives for you,” he added.

Mr Kyerematen told the chief: “In our party, our symbol is the elephant and we know that it is the symbol of the Ga State."

"All Gas, naturally belong to the NPP and there is a spiritual connectivity between our symbols…"

"The role that the Ga community has played in bringing us to power must be appreciated by our party", he noted.

He promised: "And, so, if it is God’s will that I lead this party and I become president, I will make sure that Ga’s feature very prominently in government."