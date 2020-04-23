1 hour ago

The Guinean nationals who have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 in Ghana have threatened to leave the facility.

The seven foreigners, who have since been housed in a hotel facility in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale say they have not contracted the virus as being widely speculated.

Footages obtained by Dailymailgh.com on Wednesday saw the foreigners at the main gate of the facility as they screamed at Immigration Officials, who had been there to restore calm.

“We are not sick; we are leaving this place”, one of them is heard shouting in French as she is spotted packing her luggage at the facility’s main gate.

They also accused authorities of holding them in custody due to the financial benefits that are being realised as a result of the pandemic.

Armed police and military contingent has since been deployed to the scene amid fears they could breach safety protocols, the Daily Guide reported.

Background

Earlier in March, security forces arrested some eight Guineans and two Burkina Faso nationals at Ghana’s borders up north.

They tested positive for the Coronavirus and later sent to a quarantine center for monitoring and treatment. One of them, a Guinean national could not be traced after she scaled a wall and bolted from the facility.

The development sparked fears among residents in the Northern Regional capital, who have called on authorities to get the suspect arrested.

The region has since recorded 10 COVID-19 cases.

Daily Mailgh