A few hours after Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay had recounted how ban on advertisement of alcoholic beverages by celebrities has caused her thousands of dollars, the Food and Drugs Authority has responded.

In a Facebook post, the Authority replied to Wendy’s post, proffering some education on the matter.

"The guidelines on the advertisement of food states clearly that no well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertisement.

"The FDA is not trying to take food away from your mouth but rather trying to protect the young ones who idolise you from the abuse of alcohol.

"On the other hand, we can collaborate with you to use your influence to educate the youth against alcohol abuse.

FDA….Your Well-being, Our Priority.”, the wrote on their Facebook page.

Wendy Shay had earlier stated that she has lost an advertising deal worth thousands of dollars due to the ban on the advertisement of alcoholic beverages in the media.

The ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker said she did not know such a thing existed until recently.

According to her, it is outrageous for the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to take from them even the little they make.

“I just lost a deal worth 1000s‘ of dollars with this foreign alcohol company..I didn’t know in GH Celebrities can’t advertise for alcoholic beverages according to FDA . Like Seriously?! Small food we go chop too u wan take 4rm our mouth. Gh celebs wake up !!FDA Lift dat ban!!” she tweeted.

A few months ago, rapper Edem also made the same concern, asking for the law to be repealed.