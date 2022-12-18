4 hours ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has warned the governing New Patriotic Party that the newly elected executives of the party are willing to sacrifice their lives for electoral victory in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah won Saturday’s election in a landslide victory to oust the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Giving a victory speech Sunday morning after taking the oath of office, the former General Secretary of the NDC thanked the delegates for trusting them adding that the new executives will take the fight to the NPP to wrestle power from them in the next election.

“We are prepared to sacrifice everything and I mean everything including our lives to achieve victory,” Mr Asiedu Nketiah said, adding that “wherever impunity becomes law, resistance becomes a duty. Looking at the array of executives elected today I have no doubt the party wants us to carry the battle to the elephant, we cannot let the country, and we cannot let the party down.”

He also called on party members to unite and eschew hatred and bitterness to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

“We are not taking the confidence for granted, Ghana is in crisis and the NDC is also at a crossroads. What we need is unity, we pledge on behalf of myself and the new executives that in the coming days our first assignment is to work to unite the party and bring everybody on board even as we march forward to defeat the elephant and set the nation on the path of progress.”

Source: citifmonline