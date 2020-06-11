2 hours ago

The Achiase jungle warfare school of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has assured Ghanaians of a peaceful election in December 2020.

According to authorities of the school, the military personnel are very well prepared for the election.

Speaking to the media in Achiase in the Eastern region, Major Bright Basuglo, the Chief Instructor at the jungle warfare school said: “We are fully prepared for the December polls and Ghanaians must believe in us.”

Major Basuglo, addressing the media after a disinfection exercise by Zoomlion said the disinfection will prevent the Armed force personnel from Contracting the novel Coronavirus disease.

“As watchkeepers of the country and one of the front runners to ensuring the implementation of the Government directives to curb the spread of COVID 19, it is important that our health and fitness are given utmost priority”, he said.

Major Basuglo also added that, the disinfection exercise alone cannot be the panacea to the spread of the virus.

“Let’s continue to maintain the protocols by wearing our face mask, keep social distancing, washing our hands regular and continuous use of hand sanitizer,” he added.

3news