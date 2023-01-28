3 hours ago

Midfielder David Abagna joined Head Coach Annor Walker at the pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s TotalEnergies African Nations Championship quarterfinal match against Niger.

The Black Galaxies made it through to the knock out stage of the competition after beating Sudan 3-1 in their group game last Thursday in Constantine.

Abagna has been telling the media about the readiness of the team for the game on Saturday.

Here’s what David Abagna said at the pre-match press conference: David Abagna speaks of the team’s preparedness:

We are ready and we are a focused team. We made some mistakes in the group stage la and together with the technical team we have corrected the mistakes. We’ve tried to build up on what went well and correct what went wrong. Team’s preparedness and assuarances for Ghanaians ahead of the game, what David said:

From the beginning we knew there will be surprises like what happened against Madagascar. There is no small team in the tournament and everyone wants to win. No team has the right to look down on any one. All we need to do is to focus on our team and try to win for our nation tomorrows.

David’s general impression organization of the tournament:

This is my first experience in the competition and so far its been good. We are struggling to adapt to the weather conditions but that is natural. The tournament is big platform for players on the continent to show what we can do. It is a big platform to exhibit the quality we have in our respective local leagues.