Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has expressed determination and readiness to give their all in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Egypt.

The Black Stars suffered a setback in their opening game, losing to Cape Verde, and are now gearing up for a crucial match against Egypt.

Ayew emphasized the challenging nature of the upcoming game but conveyed the team's belief in themselves and their readiness for the challenge.

“Obviously it’s going to be a tough game is not going to be an easy game but as a team, we are ready for the challenge. We believe in ourselves that we can have a good results.

We just need to keep on pushing hard, it’s not easy but we need to force the luck and to force the luck you need to work hard, fight and we are ready to give our blood on the pitch and that’s what we are going to do”

He highlighted the team's commitment to hard work, fighting spirit, and a willingness to give their all on the pitch to secure a positive result.

With Ghana aiming to progress beyond the group stage after their early exit in the previous Nations Cup, Ayew's comments reflect the team's determination to bounce back and secure success in the tournament.

The Black Stars will face Mozambique in their final group game after the Egypt fixture, with the goal of advancing to the next phase.

As of now, Ghana is at the bottom of their group without any points, making the upcoming matches crucial for their AFCON campaign.