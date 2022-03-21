14 minutes ago

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas on Monday 21st March, 2022 paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif ahead of the crunch 2022 World Cup play offs between the two countries.

Rivalries between the two countries has existed for a long time partly due to the common things the two countries share together in the West African sub region.

According to the Ghanaian Sports Minister, his country is ready to host Nigeria and beat them at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium next week.

He also reiterated that Ghana will afford the Nigeria FA 5% tickets for free as stipulated by the Confederation of African Football guidelines and protocols for matches of such nature.

The Sports Minister also added that he hopes that gesture will be replicated when Ghana visits Nigeria for the return leg on 29th March 2022.

“I have been in regular communication with my colleague minister in Nigeria, and I have informed him of our readiness to host and defeat our brothers in the two-leg World Cup qualifiers,” he added.

“I believe these rivalries should rather be productive towards the development of our youth.”

Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha disclosed to the Nigerian High Commissioner that there will be adequate security to ensure the safety of every Nigerian at the stadium.

The Nigerian High Commissioner, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas in return expressed his appreciation to the Ghanaian Sports Minister and promised that his compatriots will put up their best behaviour when they travel to Ghana for the match at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

Ghana will take on Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday 25th March, 2022 before the second leg takes place four days later at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Ghana's National Sports Authority on Monday began selling e-tickets which is Gh20, Gh50 and Gh100 for Popular Stand, Centre Line and VIP respectively.