Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo says that the GFA's gesture of handing out their Ghanaman center of excellence facility has saved the government of Ghana billions of Ghana cedis.

Contrary to claims by some people that the GFA could have contributed more to the COVID-19 fight, than just an isolation center he says they have saved the government huge sums of money in hotel and accommodation fees for COVID-19 patients.

"Prampram is the biggest single isolation center currently in Ghana" he told Asempa Fm.

"Look with all the other hotels government is using as isolation center they pay for its use and this $1billion some will be used to pay hotel bills"

"For instance If each hotel is charging the government GH200 a day for a person for three months how much is government spending? he quipped.

At Prampram we have 120 room facilities,other offices that are self contained because they have wash rooms and can be used as rooms"

"If you are to monetize our contribution we are saving Ghana government GH500,000 a day in accommodation and If you multiply it by 21 then we are saving government a lot."he added.