3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress’ Elections Committee has indicated that the party is making the necessary arrangements to meet the campaign team of one of the party’s flagbearer aspirants, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to ensure that Saturday’s primaries are not suspended.

Dr. Duffour’s team had written to the General Secretary of the party raising concerns over alleged discrepancies in the register to be used for the primaries.

The Electoral Commission suspended its supervision of the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress due to an injunction application filed by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

A spokesperson for the NDC’s Elections Committee, Maadi Jibril said the suit did not come to the party as a surprise as such things are anticipated in any election.

“Any effort that will delay the elections for even a minute, whether intentional or unintentional, we will call it an effort to delay the elections. We are already late to elect a flagbearer. We should have elected our flagbearer in January. So anything that will delay the process even for a minute, the party will have to be up for it.”

“We are continuing to do some engagement, but I know that the Electoral Commission has said they cannot organise the election since there is an injunction, but if there is a resolution, they will be ready to organise the elections,” Mr. Jibril added.

Source: citifmonline