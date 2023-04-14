2 hours ago

The Black Queens head coach Nora Häuptle says that there is still a lot of work to be done on the senior women's national team.

She says that they are rebuilding the team and as such they need a lot of test matches so that the players can find each other.

The Black Queens have won their last three International friendly matches including the double win over Senegal recently but the coach believes there is still a lot of work to be done.

Ghana's senior women's national team is preparing for the WAFU Zone B championship.

"We still need to work a lot on our principles, the players need to find each other. We are still in the building process of this team, and it is very important again that we have friendly games."

"I think, all in all, in the end, we deserved this victory against the Teranga Lionesses, we also need to give them (Senegal) respect. I think we had the patience also, we knew we had quality, and in the end, sometimes you play not so beautifully, but you still win, and this is very important."

The coach hopes her side can qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 after missing the previous editions.