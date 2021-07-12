2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have been crowned Ghana Premier League champions in the 2020/2021 season after drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals

The phobians have ended a 12 year wait for the Ghana Premier League title after edging fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Since winning the league title in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kostadin Papic, coach Samuel Boadu has masterminded a first league title for Hearts.

With a game to spare Hearts of Oak are four points adrift second placed Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

But it appears Kumasi Asante Kotoko Assistant coach,Johnson Smith who stood-in for banned Mariano Barreto during their match day 33 game against Bechem United appears to be living in a fool's paradise as he says Kotoko is not out of the title race with one game to spare and Hearts of Oak leading by four points.

Speaking after his side's defeat to Bechem United, Johnson Smith who took charge of the team due to Mariano Barreto's suspension said: “You’re saying we are out of the league but still we are fighting because there is still one match to go so we are not out of the title race now," he said after the game.

"We are still fighting. We want to finish the final game of the season and see who will eat the sugar on the cake,” he added.

Kotoko will face relegation threatened Elmina Sharks while Hearts play WAFA at Sogakope in their last game of the season.