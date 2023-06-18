1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed his disappointment with his side's 0-0 draw against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.

Ghana played their penultimate match of the qualifiers against lowly-ranked Islanders at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18.

The Black Stars could have booked their ticket to Cote D'Ivoire 2023 but have postponed it to their last game at home to Central African Republic in September.

It was a gritty game which was very painful to watch with the Malagasies content to stay deep and constantly thwart any Ghana effort with their occasional break.

There was no short on target until in the second half in the 61st minute when Thomas Partey sent a bending free-kick straight at the home goalkeeper.

Speaking after the match, the Black Stars gaffer expressed his disappointment as he expected his side to win.

“We are very disappointed. We came here with the attitude and mindset to win. To win a football match you need to score goals. We found it difficult. We needed to be more forceful to create more opportunities to score.

“The fact that we didn’t score is the most disappointing thing,” Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton said in his post-match interview.

It was a crappy performance that the players would not want to watch a replay while Chris Hughton and his technical team have a lot of work to do if they want to transform Ghana into winners.